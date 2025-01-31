“Israel” Continues Violating Ceasefire with Lebanon: At Least 2 Lebanese Martyred in Raids on Beqaa

By Staff, Agencies

In a new breach to the announced ceasefire with Lebanon, “Israeli” occupation struck "multiple" targets in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley.

The “Israeli” occupation claimed that the targets that were struck included a Hezbollah site containing underground infrastructure, used to develop and manufacture weaponry and additional infrastructure sites on the Syrian-Lebanese border.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Civil Defense announced that two Lebanese were martyred and 9 wounded as a result of “Israeli’ occupation raids last on the Beqaa Valley.

Lebanon's National News Agency [NNA] said “Israeli” forces set fire to a poultry farm near Tal Nahas on Thursday.

According to the agency, an “Israeli” artillery attack also targeted the outskirts of the town of Shebaa in southern Lebanon.

Further violations included a drone attack on the ruins of a house, which was already destroyed in previous Israeli strikes, at the northern entrance to the town of Yahmar al-Shaqif on Wednesday night.

The “Israeli” forces also continued to burn and destroy houses in Ras al-Dahr, west of the town of Meiss Al-Jabal.

They opened fire on a house in the border town of Rmeish, as well as Lebanese people and an ambulance belonging to the Islamic Risala Scout Association at the entrance to Maroun al-Ras.

Another ambulance, which was trying to transport injured people, was seized in the area.

On Wednesday night, the “Israeli” troops kidnapped four Lebanese people who were checking on their home on the outskirts of Maroun al-Ras, and shot and injured two others in the area.

According to the NNA, the “Israeli” forces also advanced 100 meters from the position of the Lebanese army at the western entrance to Meiss al-Jabal, bypassing a center of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL].

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, eight people were injured in total, including five people in Majdal Selim and two in Maroun al-Ras.