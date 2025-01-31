Axios: US Sends Missiles from ‘Israel’ to Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Axios reported that about 90 interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems have been sent from "Israel" to Poland, from where they will be forwarded to Ukraine,

After "Israeli" forces retired their US-supplied Patriots in April 2024, Kiev asked for the missiles. Moscow warned “Tel Aviv” of potential consequences at the time, and the idea seemed to have gone nowhere.

Axios reported this week, “In recent days,” several US Air Force C-17 transport planes ferried the missiles from an airbase in southern "Israel" to the Polish city of Rzeszow, NATO’s logistics hub for supplying Ukraine.

Axios reported, citing an anonymous senior "Israeli” official that “Israel” informed Moscow of the move and said it was “only returning the Patriot system to the US” rather than supplying weapons to Ukraine.

He further claimed this was the same thing as the US transfer of artillery shells from “emergency storage” in “Israel” to Ukraine two years ago.

In the same context, both the Pentagon and the US European Command declined to give Axios a comment for the story. Russia has not officially addressed the matter as of yet.

As per Axios, "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to take calls from Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky “for weeks.”

A spokesperson for Netanyahu acknowledged to Axios that a Patriot system has been “returned to the US,” adding that “it is not known to us whether it was delivered to Ukraine.”