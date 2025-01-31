Iranian FM in Doha, Meets Senior Hamas Leaders

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has met with senior Hamas leaders during a visit to Qatar and discussed the reconstruction of Gaza.

The talks in Doha on Thursday were attended by prominent figures from the Gaza-based resistance group Hamas, including Mohammed Darwish, leader of Hamas' Shura Advisory Council, and Khalil al-Hayya, the group's chief negotiator.

The meeting coincided with the third phase of the captives’ swap deal between Hamas and the “Israeli” entity.

Discussions focused on the latest political and field developments, the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, ongoing prisoner exchange efforts, and “Israeli” attempts to delay reconstruction and humanitarian relief to the besieged strip.

During the meeting, Darwish described Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as a “turning point” in the Palestinian people's struggle against the occupation regime.

He emphasized that the “Israeli” attempts to separate the Palestinian people from their land—through genocidal wars and other means—have failed.

He reiterated that the Palestinian people remain deeply rooted in their land and are steadfast in their commitment to their rights, holy sites, and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Araghchi reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran's unwavering support for the Palestinian people's struggle.

He also praised the heroic resistance of the people of Gaza, which he said exposed the falsehood of the “Israeli” much-hyped military invincibility.

Araghchi noted that the people of Gaza had carried out an unprecedented heroic operation, both on the ground and in high-level negotiations, which led to a ceasefire and an honorable prisoner exchange deal after 15 months of “Israeli” war on Gaza.

Araghchi also met Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and discussed Gaza, the occupied Palestinian territories and Syria.

During the meeting, a wide range of topics of mutual interest were also discussed, including the development of bilateral relations and regional developments.

Both sides emphasized their support for Syria's sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity.

Araghchi highlighted the strong and positive relations between Iran and Qatar, reiterating Iran's will to expand ties with Qatar across various fields.

He also commended Qatar's constructive and positive role in facilitating the Gaza ceasefire and halting the ongoing genocide.