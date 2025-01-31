Trump: US in Contact with Russia

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced that his government has reached out to Moscow regarding the Russian nationals killed in the crash of a civilian airliner and a military helicopter at Washington National Airport.

All 64 passengers and crew members aboard Flight 5342 died when their Bombardier CRJ700 collided with an H-60 Black Hawk helicopter while attempting to land in the US capital on Wednesday evening. Three members of the US military on board the helicopter were also killed.

“We had a Russian contingent – some very talented people – unfortunately on that plane,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on Thursday. “Very, very sorry about that.”

“We’ve already been in contact with Russia,” Trump said in response to a question from the press. He also stated that the US “will facilitate” the transfer of the remains of any Russian nationals killed in the crash, regardless of the sanctions and flight bans currently in effect.

The Kremlin later clarified that the “contact” Trump mentioned did not involve direct communication between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian embassy in Washington expressed its condolences to the American people over the tragedy, adding, “We were especially saddened to learn from the White House that there were Russian citizens on board the airliner.”

“We are grateful to the American authorities, with whom we are in constant contact, for the words of support expressed to the families of the victims and their readiness to help with the transfer of the remains to their homeland,” the embassy said in a statement on Thursday. It added that it was still awaiting information from the State Department about the Russian nationals who died in the crash.

American Airlines, whose subsidiary PSA operated Flight 5342, has not yet released the names of the crew or passengers. However, some victims have been identified through social media posts and interviews with family members and friends.

Many of the passengers were athletes, coaches, and family members returning from the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas. Among them were Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, the 1994 world champion figure skaters and former Russian Olympians who moved to the US in 1998 and worked as coaches.