Resistance Factions Pay Tribute to Hamas Military Commander

By Staff, Agencies

Resistance Movements in Palestine have paid tribute to the chief of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas.

On Thursday, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, announced the martyrdom of several of its military council leaders in the battle against the “Israeli” invasion of the besieged Gaza Strip, including its chief of staff Mohammed Deif.

Spokesperson of al-Qassam Brigades Abu Obeida also confirmed the martyrdom of deputy military commander Marwan Issa in combat.

Other commander martyrs in the battle included Ghazi Abu Tama’a, the commander of weapons and combat services, Raed Thabet, the commander of manpower and head of supplies unit, and Rafeh Salama, the commander of the Khan Younis Brigade.

Ahmed al-Ghandour, the commander of the Northern Brigade, and Ayman Nofal, the commander of the Central Brigade, were the other high-profile Hamas members killed in combat.

Mohammad 'Abu Khaled' Deif, known for his elusiveness, had survived at least seven attempts on his life by “Israel”. He had been a key figure in orchestrating military operations against the occupation.

Across the Axis of Resistance, factions mourn and honor the martyrs of the Al-Qassam Brigades, led by the great martyred leader, Commander Deif.

The Islamic Jihad Movement said it “mourns the martyrdom of Mohammed Deif [Abu Khaled] and his comrades, saluting their pivotal role in initiating the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood and achieving victories such as the recent prisoner exchange deal under resistance-imposed terms.”

“The Movement stresses that the martyrdom of leaders strengthens the steadfastness of the resistance and forces the Zionist entity to retreat,” it added.

“Islamic Jihad reaffirms its steadfastness alongside Hamas and other resistance factions to honor the blood of the martyrs, achieve full liberation, and thwart Zionist-American schemes targeting the Palestinian cause. Indeed, it is a jihad of victory or martyrdom.”

Similarly, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine also said it mourns “the great Palestinian fighter and Chief of Staff of the Al-Qassam Brigades, alongside Marwan Issa and their comrades.”

“Mohammed Deif was a symbol of meticulous planning and heroic resistance, who struck fear into the Zionist entity for decades. The PFLP affirms that their martyrdom will strengthen the resistance and that the enemy’s crimes will not halt the struggle but instead ensure the eventual collapse of the Zionist occupation,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees, said they also “mourn the martyrdom of Mohammed Deif, Marwan Issa, and their comrades.”

“These leaders were heroic symbols of sacrifice who gave their lives defending the sanctities of Palestine in the battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood. The Brigades reaffirm their commitment to escalating resistance against the Zionist enemy, which will meet its inevitable fate of collapse. The resistance will not rest until every inch of Palestinian land is liberated.”

In addition, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades “mourn the martyrdom of Mohammed Deif, Marwan Issa, Ghazi Abu Tama’a, Raed Thabet, Ahmed Al-Ghandour, and Ayman Noufal, who gave their lives defending Al-Aqsa.”

“Their sacrifices in the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood represent a decisive moment in the fight for liberation. The Brigades pledge to continue their path until Palestine is free from the river to the sea. Jihad—Victory or Martyrdom.”

For its part, the Mujahideen Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, “mourn the martyrdom of Mohammed Deif, his deputy Marwan Issa, and their comrades Ghazi Abu Tama’a, Raed Thabet, Rafi’ Salama, Ahmed Al-Ghandour, and Ayman Noufal.”

“Their long journey of jihad and resistance exemplifies courage and devotion to defending the sanctities of Palestine. The Brigades pledge to follow their path and escalate resistance until the Zionist occupation is eradicated and Palestine is liberated. Allahu Akbar! Victory is promised to the Mujahideen.”

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine said it also “mourns Mohammed Deif, Marwan Issa, and their comrades, who ascended in the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood while defending the dignity of Palestine.”

“The DFLP affirms that the martyrdom of these leaders will not weaken the resistance but instead strengthen its determination to defeat the Zionist entity. Their blood will forever light the path to liberation and the return of Palestinian rights.”

in the meantime, Fatah Al-Intifada “mourns Commander Mohammed Deif (Abu Khaled), Chief of Staff of Al-Qassam Brigades, and his comrades Marwan Issa, Ghazi Abu Tama’a, Raed Thabet, Rafi’ Salama, Ahmed Al-Ghandour, and Ayman Noufal.”

“Their martyrdom in the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood is a reminder of the unity of the resistance, which will continue to haunt the Zionist enemy until their aggression is defeated and Palestine is liberated. Revolution until victory!”

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah said it “mourns Mohammed Deif, the great martyr of the Ummah, alongside his comrades, who sacrificed their lives defending the sanctities of Al-Quds and Palestine.”

“Ansarullah emphasizes that these martyrs achieved a monumental victory for the resistance and Palestine. The Bureau reaffirms its unwavering support for Hamas and all resistance factions, pledging steadfastness in their cause until victory is achieved and Palestine is liberated.”

Islamic Resistance in Iraq – the Scream of Al-Quds Brigades “mourns Mohammed Deif and his comrades, who became martyrs in the battle for Al-Aqsa Mosque and the liberation of Palestine.”

“The Brigades pledge to honor the sacrifices of the martyrs and continue the fight until Al-Quds is fully liberated and the Zionist entity is eradicated from the face of the earth.”