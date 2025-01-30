Hamas Announces Martyrdom of Military Cmdr. Mohammad Deif, Other Key Figures

By Staff, Agencies

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has officially announced the martyrdom of several high-ranking leaders in its battle against the "Israeli" invasion of the Gaza Strip, including its chief of staff, Mohammad Deif.

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed the martyrdom of deputy military commander Marwan Issa, who was martyred in combat. Additionally, key commanders such as Ghazi Abu Tama’a [commander of weapons and combat services], Raed Thabet [commander of manpower and head of the supplies unit], and Rafeh Salama [commander of the Khan Younis Brigade] were also martyred during the fight.

Other prominent Hamas members who were martyred in combat include Ahmed Al-Ghandour, the commander of the Northern Brigade, and Ayman Nofal, the commander of the Central Brigade.

Mohammad “Abu Khaled” Deif, known for his elusiveness, survived multiple "Israeli" attempts on his life but was finally confirmed dead after years of reports and claims. The official announcement from Hamas came after careful verification of details and procedures dictated by battlefield conditions.

"Israeli" media had previously reported Deif’s death in August 2024, following a July airstrike, but it wasn’t officially confirmed until now.

Issa, Deif’s deputy, played a crucial role in Hamas's military strategies. Tama’a, who oversaw the weapons in Gaza, had previously led the Central Camps Brigade of Hamas. Thabet was one of the top ten senior commanders, while Salama had strong ties with both Deif and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was martyred during the fighting in Gaza in October.