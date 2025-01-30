“Walla”: Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Struck “Israel” with Physical and Psychological Shock

By Staff, Hebrew Media

The "Israeli" website “Walla” reported that the "Iron Swords" war, which hit "Israel" with a “national shock”, not only affected the military and social sectors but also exposed significant damages among settlers who rely on "rehabilitation services" in mental health.

The report stated, "The consequences of the war showed a marked increase in the rates of settlers experiencing post-traumatic symptoms, rising from 16.2% to 29.8%. Anxiety levels surged from 24.9% to 42.7%, while depression rates reached 44.8%."

The website further highlighted the release of a comprehensive report on the profound impacts of the war on this demographic. The report raised concerns about the performance of the "rehabilitation system" during times of national crises. It was authored by Professor Itamar Grotto, Merav Greenstein, Hadouha Shavit, Dotan Shavit and others, in collaboration with the "Rehabilitation Unit" of the “Israeli” Ministry of Health's Mental Health Department.

Decline in Sense of “Community” Belonging

The report also revealed that the war caused substantial damage to the settlers' sense of belonging to their "community", particularly in settlements evacuated due to the fighting. This decline was most noticeable in the war's early months. Despite some recovery over time, the rates before the war were not entirely restored, underscoring the need to strengthen "community support" systems.

Increase in Physical Health Issues

Additionally, the report found that the war did not only affect mental health, but also had an impact on physical health among the service beneficiaries. There was a dramatic rise in physical health problems, particularly in evacuated settlements, with this phenomenon persisting even after the direct threats subsided. Settlers in other areas also experienced a more moderate increase, but the accumulated stress was still evident.

Decline in Ability to Set Personal Goals

A sharp decline in the settlers' ability and desire to set personal goals was also noted in settlements directly impacted by the war.

Key Findings and Recommendations:

The report concluded with the following key points: