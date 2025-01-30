Southern Lebanese Enter Yarine Despite Ongoing ’Israeli’ Occupation Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces continued their attacks in South Lebanon, despite a 60-day deadline for withdrawal from the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.

"Israeli" occupation forces advanced towards the cemetery in al-Dhayrah, where the Lebanese Army was stationed, while also shelling the outskirts of Shebaa.

Additionally, "Israeli" occupation forces threw stun grenades near paramedics in the town of Yarine while they were searching for the bodies of martyrs.

Also, an "Israeli" drone also dropped an explosive device near a family inspecting their home on the outskirts of Tallousah, where "Israeli" forces carried out a detonation.

Simultaneously, three "Israeli" Merkava tanks and two military vehicles retreated from the northern part of Yaroun to its southeastern area. Following the withdrawal of occupation forces, several civilians entered the town from the north.

This comes as unarmed southern Lebanese continue to flock to their devastated towns and villages, some still controlled by the "Israeli" occupation forces, confronting the assaults of the raiding troops.

The "Israeli" occupation military is currently stationed in several southern Lebanese towns and villages near the border with occupied Palestine despite the expiration of a 60-day deadline for its complete withdrawal as per a ceasefire agreement that ended a two-month "Israeli" war on Lebanon.