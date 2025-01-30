Imam Khamenei Honors Legacy of Imam Khomeini, Martyrs on Eve of Fajr Decade

By Staff, Khamenei.ir

On January 30, 2025, in a solemn act of remembrance, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Emiencen Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei visited the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini and the Garden of Martyrs at Behesht Zahra Cemetery, marking the eve of the Fajr Decade.

The visit, which coincided with the approaching 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, was a tribute to the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the martyrs who played pivotal roles in shaping the nation's history.

During his visit, Imam Khamenei paid respects at the graves of prominent figures such as Martyr Beheshti, Martyr Rajai, Martyr Bahonar and those who lost their lives on the 7th of Tir.

In a prayer for their elevated status, he reaffirmed their crucial contributions to the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

His visit also extended to the graves of countless martyrs, whose sacrifices continue to defend the values of Islam and Iran.

The ceremony reflects the deep reverence held for the martyrs who shaped the course of the nation's destiny and the ongoing legacy of their sacrifices.