110 Palestinian Detainees to be Freed in Exchange for Three “Israeli” Captives

By Staff, Agencies

As part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement between the "Israeli" entity and the Palestinian Hamas resistance, 110 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 minors, are set to be released in exchange for three "Israeli" captives.

This move marks the third phase of the prisoner swap under the truce, with the prisoners expected to arrive in the Radana area of Ramallah around noon on Thursday, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

The list of released detainees includes 32 individuals serving life sentences, while 48 others are serving various sentences.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club also reported that 20 of the prisoners will be sent into exile as part of the agreement. The third phase will also involve the release of three "Israeli" captives and five Thai nationals.

In the previous two phases of the exchange, Hamas had released seven "Israeli" captives in return for 290 prisoners, the vast majority of whom were Palestinian, with one Jordanian included. A fourth exchange is scheduled for Saturday, in which three "Israeli" men are set to be released.

The ceasefire deal, which began on January 19, has seen the release of numerous prisoners, with over 700 Palestinian prisoners slated for release under the agreement.

Among these, more than 230 individuals are serving life sentences and will be permanently exiled after their release.