Deadly Mid-Air Collision: US Passenger Jet and Military Helicopter Crash Near Reagan Airport

By Staff, Agencies

A catastrophic mid-air collision near Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, has resulted in multiple fatalities after an American passenger jet and a US military helicopter crashed late Tuesday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] confirmed that the crash occurred at approximately 9 p.m. EST when a Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet, arriving from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter that was preparing to land.

The helicopter crashed into the Potomac River near the airport, while the passenger plane reportedly split in half upon impact.

The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, while the number of personnel on board the military helicopter remains unclear. No survivors have been recovered yet as police divers and emergency responders conduct search-and-rescue operations in freezing conditions.

Authorities have confirmed multiple fatalities, but the exact death toll is still unknown. However, CBS reported that 18 bodies have already been pulled from the water.

American Airlines, which operated the passenger jet, issued a statement expressing deep concern for those on board. CEO Robert Isom said the airline is fully cooperating with investigators and has set up a hotline for families of the passengers.

At a press briefing, Washington, D.C., officials refused to confirm casualty numbers, stating that their priority remains the ongoing rescue mission. Over 300 emergency responders equipped with rubber boats and diving teams have been deployed to locate any survivors.

Rescue efforts are facing significant challenges due to strong winds, icy waters, and debris from the wreckage. John Donnelly, Chief of Washington D.C. Fire and Emergency Services, described the conditions as dangerous and difficult for search teams.

The National Transportation Safety Board [NTSB] and the FAA have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. More updates are expected as search-and-rescue operations continue.