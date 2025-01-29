Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Araghchi: No ’Message Exchange’ with US on Sanctions Removal Talks

Araghchi: No ’Message Exchange’ with US on Sanctions Removal Talks
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s foreign minister says Tehran has not received any messages from the new US administration regarding the sanctions removal talks.

Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that any decision to enter into such discussions hinges on confidence-building measures by the Donald Trump administration.

Iran is already engaging with European parties to the JCPOA, the 2015 nuclear deal, and is waiting for Washington to clarify its policy, the minister said.

“No clear message has been sent or received between the two countries; what is being said is only in the media.”

There has been speculation that the Trump administration has exchanged secret messages with Iran.

“Our criterion remains the past distrust that continues to dominate relations between the two countries,” Araghchi said.

“We previously reached an agreement; Iran implemented it, but they were the ones who disrupted it,” Araghchi said, pointing to the 2018 US withdrawal from the JCPOA during Trump's first term in office.

Upon its departure, the US administration reinstated punitive measures that had been suspended under the accord and imposed new bans under its policy of 'maximum pressure.'

Iran iran foreign ministry IranNuclearDeal DonaldTrumpJr

Comments

  1. Related News
Araghchi: No ’Message Exchange’ with US on Sanctions Removal Talks

Araghchi: No ’Message Exchange’ with US on Sanctions Removal Talks

3 hours ago
Iran Army Chief: Palestinian Resistance Attained Strategic, Ultimate Victory

Iran Army Chief: Palestinian Resistance Attained Strategic, Ultimate Victory

9 hours ago
IRG General: Fallacy of Weakened Iran Dismissed

IRG General: Fallacy of Weakened Iran Dismissed

9 hours ago
’Israel’ Main Threat, Disrupting Peace, Endangering Region’s Stability: Iran

’Israel’ Main Threat, Disrupting Peace, Endangering Region’s Stability: Iran

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 29-01-2025 Hour: 07:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot