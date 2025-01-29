Russia’s Nuclear Power Plant, Oil Depot Targeted in Ukrainian Drone Attack: Report

By Staff, Agencies

The largest nuclear power plant in northwestern Russia has reportedly come under a Ukrainian drone attack, among other oil and power facilities targeted by the Kiev forces.

Russian media reports revealed at least 100 drones attacked the country's energy infrastructure, with air defense systems destroying a drone attempting to strike the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant.

“According to preliminary information, one of the drones was shot down during an attempt to attack a nuclear power facility,” Governor Vasily Anokhin said on the Telegram messaging app. “There were no casualties or damage.”

Russia's Defense Ministry underlined that 104 drones were involved in raids across western Russia, 11 of which were destroyed over the Smolensk region.

The Ukrainian drone strikes also targeted several Russian oil regions, including the Nizhny Novgorod, Tver and Bryansk oblasts, causing fires and prompting air defense responses.

Four drones attacked the Lukoil oil depot in Kstovo, near the Ukrainian border, causing significant damage and striking their target.

Sibur, a Russian petrochemicals company, has temporarily suspended operations at its Kstovo plant due to a fire caused by debris from a Ukrainian drone, according to the report.

One person was injured and hospitalized as a result of a drone attack on the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, the regional governor said.

Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia temporarily halted flights at Kazan and Pulkovo airports in Tatarstan and Leningrad respectively.