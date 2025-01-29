Please Wait...

’Israel’ ‘Systematically Terrorizing’ Freed Palestinian Detainees: Media Office

folder_openPalestine access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Gaza-based Prisoners Media Office has reported that the "Israeli" entity “systematically” harassed and persecuted Palestinian detainees and their families before and after their release under a swap deal enshrined in the recent three-phase ceasefire agreement.

"The occupation systematically terrorizes freed detainees with threats and attacks," reported the Prisoners Media Office through the Resistance News Network.

The office documented numerous violations in recent days and underlined that the "actions started even before the prisoners were released.”

"Israeli" forces destroyed the home of freed detainee Raed Badwan in Badu, causing him severe injuries and requiring hospitalization.

The occupation’s raid was conducted under the pretext of Badwan hosting celebrations for his release.

Zaid Amer's family in Nablus faced threats to bomb their reception hall, aiming to deter well-wishers celebrating his release.

In another report, the occupation's intelligence services have summoned journalist Ashwaq Awad, who was released after five months, for interrogation at the regime's Etzion detention center.

“The occupation forces raided dozens of homes belonging to freed detainees, threatening to re-arrest them or retaliate if public celebrations for their release continued,” the Resistance News Network added.

In a report a day earlier, the Palestinian Prisoners Society also said the "Israeli" military carried out “systematic terrorism” against prisoners who were recently released under the Gaza ceasefire deal.

