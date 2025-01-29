Iran Army Chief: Palestinian Resistance Attained Strategic, Ultimate Victory

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi has lauded the steadfastness of the resistance front in the face of the "Israeli" entity's aggression against the Gaza Strip, saying it proved that resistance secures strategic victory and ultimate conquest.

He went on to say that today, "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to achieve any of his declared goals in Gaza, while members of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas were returning to their homes with victory and pride.

“This shows that resistance and reliance on God will ultimately prevail against any power,” the senior commander stressed.

Mousavi further noted that certain “short-sided people might consider a technical or tactical victory to be a strategic victory but the resistance proved that the path to a strategic victory and pride and ultimate triumph is resistance, and this was the greatest message of the resistance."