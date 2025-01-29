Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso Officially Exit ECOWAS

By Staff, Agencies

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have officially withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States [ECOWAS], marking the end of a year-long effort by the regional bloc to persuade the three military-led nations to remain.

ECOWAS confirmed the withdrawal in a statement issued on Wednesday, noting that the move took effect on January 29, 2025.

The decision to leave was first announced in early 2024 after months of escalating tensions between the countries and ECOWAS.

The military juntas in all three nations criticized ECOWAS for failing to support their anti-terrorism efforts and for imposing sanctions they claimed were detrimental to their populations.

Despite ECOWAS’ request for reconsideration, the countries stood firm in their decision to exit.

In December 2024, the three nations agreed to a six-month grace period before finalizing their withdrawal.

ECOWAS had initially imposed sanctions after the military coups but later lifted them in an attempt to convince the countries to stay in the bloc.

ECOWAS, however, expressed a willingness to "keep its door open" should any of the countries wish to return in the future.