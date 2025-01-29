Please Wait...

IRG General: Fallacy of Weakened Iran Dismissed
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Aerospace commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh dismissed the notion propagated by the enemies that Iran has been weakened.

He told the reporters in Tehran on Tuesday, that the enemies attempt to reverse the realities.

Criticizing the individuals inside and outside Iran who have been deceived into thinking that Iran has been weakened, the general said everything has become clear to everybody these days.

Hajizadeh also praised the Palestinian nation and its supporters for a united display of resistance, saying, “It proved that perseverance, fortitude, and resistance in the true sense of the word will result in victory.”

The commander went on saying, "The world has acknowledged that Palestine has emerged victorious and the Zionists have reached none of their objectives".

