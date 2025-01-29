MP Raad: Our People’s Right to Confront ‘Israel’s’ Occupation Legitimate, Sacred

By Staff

Statement by the head of Lebanon’s Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, regarding the “Israeli” aggression on Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Zawtar on 28-1-2025

The treacherous and condemned Zionist aggression on the southern Lebanese towns of Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Zawtar on Tuesday night is yet another testament to the constant and ongoing threat the “Israeli” entity poses to our people and our country as well as the security and stability of all regional states.

By constantly turning a blind eye to the transgressions of this usurping entity and its persistent attacks, the international community is aiding “Israel’s” bullying, rampage, and violations of all international and humanitarian rules, norms, and laws. This confirms and reinforces our conviction and that of all free peoples in the world of their legitimate right to bear national and moral responsibility and resist attacks and confront aggressors.

The right of our people in Lebanon to confront the occupation and “Israeli” attacks is a legitimate and sacred right that they exercise at the time and place they deem appropriate to thwart the enemy's goals and preserve Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and interests.

It is natural that the determination of our resistant people will combine with the efforts of the state and its concerned institutions when they carry out their duties in protecting the people and the country, which is what we aspire to in Lebanon and call for with anticipation, hope, and realism.