Trump Freezes Foreign Aid, Slams Biden’s “Reckless Spending”

By Staff, Agencies

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has defended President Donald Trump’s sweeping 90-day freeze on nearly all foreign aid, arguing that the Biden administration mismanaged federal funds with reckless spending that contributed to inflation.

Speaking at a press briefing, Leavitt likened Biden’s financial decisions to those of “drunken sailors,” citing examples such as $37 million allocated to the World Health Organization [WHO] and $50 million spent on condom distribution programs in Gaza.

“That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money,” she stated, emphasizing Trump’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.

The executive order, signed last Monday, suspends foreign development aid and other international expenditures pending a review by the newly created Department of Government Efficiency and the Office of Management and Budget.

However, key exemptions include military aid to "Israel" and Egypt, as well as emergency food assistance programs.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored that future spending decisions would be guided by three key questions: “Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Does it make America more prosperous?”

The administration is expected to redirect funding toward domestic priorities while reassessing long-standing foreign commitments.

The aid freeze has sparked backlash, particularly from diplomats and organizations tied to Ukraine-related initiatives.

Reports indicate that multiple US officials have requested exemptions for critical development projects in Ukraine, though these remain under review.

Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Washington has provided over $165 billion in military and economic aid to Kyiv.

Trump, who has long been skeptical of US involvement in the war, is pushing for a diplomatic resolution between Ukraine and Russia within 100 days.

His administration has warned that failure to reach an agreement could result in additional sanctions on Moscow, signaling a potential shift in US foreign policy.