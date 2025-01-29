Kim Orders Expansion of N Korea’s Nuke Arsenal Amid Heightened Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a nuclear-material production base and the country’s Nuclear Weapons Institute, underscoring the necessity of reinforcing North Korea’s nuclear shield in the face of what he described as "a long-term confrontation with the most vicious hostile countries," according to the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA].

During the visit, Kim reviewed the core processes involved in producing weapons-grade nuclear materials and assessed the current production status.

He stressed that North Korea’s security environment necessitates a continuous expansion of its nuclear capabilities to counter existing and emerging threats while safeguarding its sovereignty and development.

Kim highlighted that external challenges from hostile forces are intensifying, making nuclear stockpiling a strategic necessity.

He asserted that increasing nuclear arsenals at an accelerated rate would serve as an absolute deterrent against North Korea’s adversaries.

Declaring that "guaranteeing peace and security by dint of strength is our mode of struggle and option," Kim ordered an overfulfillment of nuclear-material production targets and further enhancement of North Korea’s nuclear deterrence.

While KCNA did not disclose the exact location of the facility, images suggest it may be the same site Kim inspected in September last year.

His renewed commitment to nuclear expansion comes shortly after US President Donald Trump signaled an interest in engaging with North Korea, indicating that Pyongyang may choose to maintain its confrontational stance rather than reciprocate diplomatic overtures.