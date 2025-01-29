Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

“Israel” Violates Lebanese Ceasefire, Warplanes Raid Nabatiyeh

“Israel” Violates Lebanese Ceasefire, Warplanes Raid Nabatiyeh
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

In a clear violation of ceasefire with Lebanon, “Israeli” strikes wounded 24 people in South Lebanon Tuesday.

The first strike hit the southern town of Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa, wounding 20 people, the Health Ministry said, updating a previous toll of 14 injured.

It added that another strike on the neighboring town of Zawtar wounded four people.

At around 7:30 pm, an “Israeli” drone carried out “a strike with a guided missile targeting a small vegetable truck” in Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa.

The town lies north of the Litani River but only around 10 kilometers from the “Israeli” border.

NNA later reported a second strike "less than two kilometers away from the first strike" on the Zawtar-Nabatiyeh road.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the strikes, calling them "another violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a blatant breach of the ceasefire arrangement," according to a statement from his office.

He added that he had contacted the head of the ceasefire monitoring committee, US Major General Jasper Jeffers, and urged him "to take a firm stance to ensure ‘Israel’ complies with its obligations under international law."

 

Israel Lebanon nabatiyeh SouthLebanon NajibMikati

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Violates Lebanese Ceasefire, Warplanes Raid Nabatiyeh

“Israel” Violates Lebanese Ceasefire, Warplanes Raid Nabatiyeh

3 hours ago
Sheikh Qassem: ‘Israel’ must Withdraw, We Don’t Accept Extending Deal under Any Pretext

Sheikh Qassem: ‘Israel’ must Withdraw, We Don’t Accept Extending Deal under Any Pretext

one day ago
Islamic Resistance Fighters To The Most Honorable People: You Broke The ‘Israeli’ Enemy’s Will

Islamic Resistance Fighters To The Most Honorable People: You Broke The ‘Israeli’ Enemy’s Will

one day ago
Hezbollah MP: What’s Happening Exposes ‘Israel’s’ False Claims of Victory

Hezbollah MP: What’s Happening Exposes ‘Israel’s’ False Claims of Victory

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 29-01-2025 Hour: 12:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot