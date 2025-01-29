“Israel” Violates Lebanese Ceasefire, Warplanes Raid Nabatiyeh

By Staff, Agencies

In a clear violation of ceasefire with Lebanon, “Israeli” strikes wounded 24 people in South Lebanon Tuesday.

The first strike hit the southern town of Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa, wounding 20 people, the Health Ministry said, updating a previous toll of 14 injured.

It added that another strike on the neighboring town of Zawtar wounded four people.

At around 7:30 pm, an “Israeli” drone carried out “a strike with a guided missile targeting a small vegetable truck” in Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa.

The town lies north of the Litani River but only around 10 kilometers from the “Israeli” border.

NNA later reported a second strike "less than two kilometers away from the first strike" on the Zawtar-Nabatiyeh road.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the strikes, calling them "another violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a blatant breach of the ceasefire arrangement," according to a statement from his office.

He added that he had contacted the head of the ceasefire monitoring committee, US Major General Jasper Jeffers, and urged him "to take a firm stance to ensure ‘Israel’ complies with its obligations under international law."