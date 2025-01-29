Trump to Host ’Israeli’ PM Netanyahu at White House Next Week

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump has invited "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House next week, marking the first visit by a foreign leader during Trump’s second term.

The meeting, scheduled for February 4, comes as the US pressures both "Israel" and the Palestinian Resistance to extend the current ceasefire in Gaza.

A letter from the White House, shared by Netanyahu’s office, stated: “I look forward to discussing how we can bring peace to 'Israel' and its neighbors, and efforts to counter our shared adversaries.”

The visit serves as an opportunity for Netanyahu, who faces mounting domestic pressure, to showcase his longstanding alliance with Trump and defend "Israel’s" actions in the war on Gaza.

It also allows Netanyahu to push for an increase in US military aid and discourage any delays in arms shipments, which the Biden administration had previously imposed on certain deliveries.

Additionally, Netanyahu is expected to urge Trump to adopt a more aggressive stance against Iran and revive efforts to secure a normalization deal between "Israel" and Saudi Arabia.

Trump, even before taking office this month, had dispatched his special Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, to assist in ceasefire negotiations alongside the Biden administration.

However, Netanyahu has warned that if Hamas does not meet his conditions, he will resume the war, despite ongoing talks about a full "Israeli" withdrawal from Gaza and a long-term truce.