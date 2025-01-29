Please Wait...

Al-Ahed Telegram

'Israel' Continues Attacking Palestinians amid Gaza Ceasefire

‘Israel’ Continues Attacking Palestinians amid Gaza Ceasefire
folder_openPalestine access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" forces continue to violate the ceasefire agreement with in Gaza, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are returning to their homes in northern Gaza.

According to Palestinian media, "Israeli" tanks opened fire on some Gazans in the vicinity of Gaza City’s al-Zaytoun neighborhood on Tuesday.

There are no reports on possible casualties yet. The entity's forces also fired at civilians near the southern city of Khan Yunis.

One of the Palestinian Red Crescent’s ambulances was shot by "Israeli" snipers west of Rafah while carrying out an urgent mission.

Gaza officials said 48 martyrs were delivered to hospitals in the past two days, including 37 recovered from under the rubble.

The figure increases the martyrdom toll from the " Israeli" genocide to 47300.

The UN humanitarian office says more than 376000 displaced Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza so far, determined to thwart any displacement plans.

According to Dorothy Shea, Washington's representative to the UN, the United States, however, "supports the implementation of the ban on UNRWA’s activities," and accuses UNRWA's chief Philippe Lazzarini of “overstating the impact of the decision."

“UNRWA is not and never has been the only option."

Israel Hamas Palestine GazaUnderAttack

Comments

