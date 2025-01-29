Ben Gvir: The Confrontations of Lebanese Citizens with ‘Israel’ Real War, Not Riots

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the "Otzma Yehudit" party and Zionist Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir expressed his anger regarding the ongoing confrontations between Lebanese citizens in South Lebanon and the occupation forces.

Ben Gvir described the decision to deploy two Border Guard Brigades [on the occupied Palestinian border with Lebanon] to deal with the confrontations as “weird”.

Ben Gvir claimed that “The use of Border Guard units to disperse the confrontations proves that we have learned nothing, and that 'Israel' is returning to the concept of October 6.”

He went on saying, “This is exactly what the 'innocent riots' looked like at the Gaza barrier before they stormed it that morning,” he claimed, adding, “These are not riots, this is war!”

As per the “Channel 14” website, the "Border Guard Brigades" [Occupied Borders] were unusually deployed in the northern region following the confrontation with Lebanese citizens that began on Sunday, and after the "agreed upon" period for the presence of the “Israeli” occupation forces in South Lebanon had expired.