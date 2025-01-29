Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Ben Gvir: The Confrontations of Lebanese Citizens with ‘Israel’ Real War, Not Riots

Ben Gvir: The Confrontations of Lebanese Citizens with ‘Israel’ Real War, Not Riots
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the "Otzma Yehudit" party and Zionist Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir expressed his anger regarding the ongoing confrontations between Lebanese citizens in South Lebanon and the occupation forces.

Ben Gvir described the decision to deploy two Border Guard Brigades [on the occupied Palestinian border with Lebanon] to deal with the confrontations as “weird”.

Ben Gvir claimed that “The use of Border Guard units to disperse the confrontations proves that we have learned nothing, and that 'Israel' is returning to the concept of October 6.”

He went on saying, “This is exactly what the 'innocent riots' looked like at the Gaza barrier before they stormed it that morning,” he claimed, adding, “These are not riots, this is war!”

As per the “Channel 14” website, the "Border Guard Brigades" [Occupied Borders] were unusually deployed in the northern region following the confrontation with Lebanese citizens that began on Sunday, and after the "agreed upon" period for the presence of the “Israeli” occupation forces in South Lebanon had expired.

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon ItamarBenGvir

Comments

  1. Related News
Ben Gvir: The Confrontations of Lebanese Citizens with ‘Israel’ Real War, Not Riots

Ben Gvir: The Confrontations of Lebanese Citizens with ‘Israel’ Real War, Not Riots

3 hours ago
“Israeli” Reports: Return to North Gaza Shatters Illusion of Victory

“Israeli” Reports: Return to North Gaza Shatters Illusion of Victory

15 hours ago
“Israeli” Minister Scraps EU Trip over Arrest Fears 

“Israeli” Minister Scraps EU Trip over Arrest Fears 

one day ago
Head of the Metula Council: Netanyahu Signed a Surrender Agreement with Hezbollah

Head of the Metula Council: Netanyahu Signed a Surrender Agreement with Hezbollah

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 29-01-2025 Hour: 12:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot