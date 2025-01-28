“Israeli” Reports: Return to North Gaza Shatters Illusion of Victory

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" reports cautioned that the scenes of Palestinians returning to northern Gaza through the “Netzarim” crossing "demolish the illusion of an absolute victory," referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow of a total victory in Gaza.

According to Haaretz's military analyst, Amos Harel, the Palestinians' return to northern Gaza and what remains of their homes on foot, particularly through the “Netzarim” route, asserts the end of the war between "Israel" and Hamas to a great extent.

The "Israeli" analyst further stated, "Netanyahu, for most of the war, refused to discuss arrangements for the day after in Gaza. He did not agree to allow a window for the participation of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza and continued to push a delusional scenario of fully defeating Hamas," stressing that currently, it seems like the prime minister will have to settle for much less.

“As for Hamas, the prioritization of prisoner releases, especially its handling of the incident involving the captive, Arbel Yehud, is a tactical concession in favor of a strategic gain: The return of residents to northern Gaza and the prevention of the resumption of fighting, he explained. This is something for which the final decision may rest in the hands of US President Donald Trump. The planned meeting between him and Netanyahu seems to be of critical importance," according to Harel.

He further expanded, clarifying that the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza would complicate the so-called evacuation process of civilians from the north once again should the “Israeli” military invade the district, regardless of whether the ceasefire agreement collapses after its allocated time and first phase, among other operational constraints.

Harel then affirmed that the decision would be made by US President Donald Trump, rather than Netanyahu.

He noted that “Trump loves ambiguity and lack of clarity until he decides,” which explains the difficulty in predicting his behavior.” But according to the indications he has dropped in recent weeks, “his main concern is not resuming the war but ending it.”