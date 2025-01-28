’Israel’ Main Threat, Disrupting Peace, Endangering Region’s Stability: Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s ambassador to the UN said "Israel" is the main threat to international peace and security, stressing that "Tel Aviv" makes baseless allegation against the Islamic Republic to conceal the entity’s “destructive activities” against the regional countries.

In a letter to the UN Security Council president, Amir Saeid Iravani reacted to comments by "Israeli" president Isaac Herzog who accused Iran of being a “threat” to the world, particularly the United States and "Israel."

Iravani vehemently denounced the "Israeli" president's "unfounded and provocative accusations" against Iran during the UN General Assembly's special session on Monday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly denies baseless claims made by the apartheid entity, claiming they divert international attention from the horrific crimes committed against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The letter accused "Israel" of committing violations of international law and causing harm to regional countries, addressing the UN secretary general and the General Assembly president.

Iravani also stressed that the "Israeli" entity “is not only a threat to Iran but also the primary and constant threat to peace and security” both in the region and the world.

Iran's UN ambassador criticized the actions as violations of the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions, highlighting their potential to endanger the region's fragile stability.

The official urged the international community to prevent the occupying entity from distracting from its crimes and destructive activities, aiming to undermine peace, stability, and global justice efforts.