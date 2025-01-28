Trump Orders Reinstatement of Soldiers Discharged Over COVID-19 Vaccine Refusals

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the Pentagon to reinstate military personnel discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine mandate, implemented by the War Department in August 2021, was terminated in January 2023, but the policy had already resulted in thousands of service members being dismissed.

In the executive order issued on Monday, Trump criticized the mandate as “unfair, overbroad and completely unnecessary,” emphasizing that many service members who were eligible for exemptions were denied them.

He described the reinstatement as overdue redress for those wrongfully dismissed.

The order mandates that all discharged service members, both active and reserve, be offered reinstatement without any impact on their rank, pay or service status.

Those discharged must provide a written, sworn statement confirming their departure was due to the mandate.

War and “Homeland Security” secretaries are required to report progress on the reinstatement process within 60 days.

The vaccine mandate had sparked significant controversy. Former Army Secretary Christine Wormuth stated in February 2022 that unvaccinated soldiers posed risks to readiness and would face administrative separation.

By the end of that year, approximately 6,400 service members had been discharged for refusing vaccination, with the Marine Corps accounting for nearly 2,000 separations.

The policy also reportedly impacted recruitment. Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger acknowledged in December 2022 that the vaccine requirement deterred enlistments, particularly in southern states, contributing to recruitment struggles across all branches of the military throughout the year.