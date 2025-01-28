Head of IRIB Confirms Journalist Detained by ’Israelis’ in Occupied Territories

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Peyman Jebelli says an IRIB journalist has been detained by "Israeli" forces in the occupied territories.

Jebelli on Tuesday revealed that following extensive inquiries, it has been confirmed that the journalist is currently imprisoned and held captive by the "Israeli" entity.

Highlighting the sensitivity of the matter, the IRIB chief noted that the family of the detained journalist had preferred not to publicize the matter, which has complicated efforts to secure the release.

He emphasized that the journalist remains in captivity in the occupied territories and is not in Gaza.

Jebelli said, "We are hopeful that he will be freed from captivity soon."

Journalists in Palestinian territory face increased risks due to "Israeli" attacks, airstrikes, communication disruptions, supply shortages, and power outages during the genocidal war.

Despite these dangers, Palestinian journalists continue to document the atrocities of the war, serving as the eyes and ears of the global community during one of the deadliest wars of the 21st century.

Last month, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas condemned the deliberate targeting and killing of journalists and media professionals by "Israeli" forces in Gaza, labeling such actions as a "war crime."

The statement highlighted attacks on Palestinian journalists to hinder their role in exposing the occupation's atrocities.

Since the "Israeli" war began, numerous journalists and media workers have been arrested without charge, allegedly in retaliation for their journalism and commentary.

More than 200 journalists have also been killed since "Israel" unleashed its strikes in October last year.

Nonetheless, media workers remain committed to reporting developments in Gaza, even in the aftermath of the recent ceasefire between Hamas and "Israel."