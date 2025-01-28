Ukrainian Man Rams Car into Russian Embassy in Stockholm

By Staff, Agencies

A Ukrainian national was arrested in Stockholm after attempting to breach the gates of the Russian Embassy by ramming his car into the entrance, according to a statement by the embassy.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, with Swedish police swiftly apprehending the 45-year-old suspect.

No significant damage or injuries were reported, but the embassy criticized Swedish authorities for failing to prevent the attack, noting that the suspect is a known offender.

The individual had previously targeted Russian diplomatic facilities in Sweden in 2015 and 2018, actions that led to him being declared mentally unfit and placed under treatment by Swedish authorities.

The embassy claimed the suspect has since resumed acts of sabotage, accusing Swedish police of not taking adequate measures to address his behavior, which culminated in the latest incident.

Swedish authorities confirmed the incident and are investigating it as an attempted aggravated trespass. However, they have refrained from commenting on the suspect’s nationality.

This is not the first act of vandalism against the Russian Embassy in Sweden. In November, a drone dropped paint on the building, and Russian diplomats reported at least ten similar attacks in 2024, including property defacement and harassment.

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 obligates host countries to protect diplomatic missions from intrusions and violence, a responsibility the Russian Embassy implied was not adequately upheld in this case.