RAF Surveillance Continues Over Gaza During Ceasefire: Questions of UK Complicity Rise

By Al-Ahed News, Declassified UK

Declassified has revealed that Britain’s Royal Air Force [RAF] continues to dispatch surveillance planes toward Gaza even after a ceasefire was established between "Israel" and the Palestinian Resistance Hamas.

Two such flights occurred during the hostage exchange process, raising serious concerns about their purpose.

The UK Foreign Office claims the surveillance aircraft are “unarmed” and tasked with locating captives, but their ongoing presence during a ceasefire raises questions. Zaki Sarraf of the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians [ICJP] questioned the rationale behind the flights, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability.

On January 19, the first flight departed from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, coinciding with the start of the ceasefire and the release of British-“Israeli” captive Emily Damari. The aircraft turned off its transponders over the eastern Mediterranean, creating ambiguity around its activities. A second flight followed on January 25, also turning off transponders during another captive exchange.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense denies the planes entered Gazan airspace and asserts they complied with the ceasefire terms. However, their capabilities for intelligence gathering, particularly in collaboration with "Israel," remain a source of concern. The Shadow R1 planes used in these missions are equipped for target acquisition, raising fears that intelligence gathered could support future military operations against Gaza.

Hamas has previously criticized Britain for its spy flights, calling them an act of complicity with the Zionist occupation. The terms of the ceasefire agreement explicitly prohibited military reconnaissance in Gaza during designated hours, suggesting Britain may have violated its spirit if not its letter.

The ICJP has called for a public inquiry into Britain’s intelligence sharing with "Israel" and its role in supporting what has been described as genocide against Palestinians. The ongoing use of RAF surveillance flights, even after hostilities have paused, highlights the UK’s troubling involvement in the aggression.

Historical evidence underscores these concerns. Intelligence gathered from British missions may have been used in past operations, such as an Israeli assault on the Nuseirat refugee camp that resulted in the deaths of 274 Palestinians. The Ministry of Defense has refused to confirm or deny the use of RAF surveillance in such operations.

The UK’s continued use of surveillance flights serves to bolster "Israel’s" military operations and perpetuate the oppression of Palestinians. As calls for transparency and accountability grow, Britain’s role as an accomplice to the Zionist occupation becomes increasingly undeniable.