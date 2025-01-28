Denmark Allocates $2.1 Billion to Strengthen Arctic Defense Amid US Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

Denmark has announced plans to invest 14.6 billion Danish crowns [$2.05 billion] to enhance its military presence in the Arctic, responding to increased US interest in Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.

The decision comes after US President Donald Trump emphasized Greenland's strategic importance to US security and called for Denmark to relinquish control of the island.

Last year, Denmark committed 190 billion Danish crowns [$26 billion] to its military over a decade, marking a significant shift after years of defense budget cuts. A portion of this funding will now be directed toward bolstering Arctic capabilities.

Currently, Denmark’s military presence in Greenland is limited, relying on four aging inspection vessels, a Challenger surveillance plane, and 12 dog sledge patrols to monitor an area four times the size of France.

The new funding will address these limitations by financing three new Arctic navy vessels, doubling the number of long-range surveillance drones to four, and enhancing satellite surveillance, according to Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The agreement, supported by Denmark’s political parties, will be formally presented in the first half of the year.

It underscores the growing geopolitical significance of the Arctic, particularly as the US maintains a permanent military presence at the Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland.

This base is a critical component of the US ballistic missile early-warning system, given Greenland’s strategic location along the shortest route between Europe and North America.

The move reflects Denmark’s efforts to address security gaps in the Arctic while navigating pressure from the US and the broader geopolitical competition in the region.