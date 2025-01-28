Serbian Prime Minister Resigns Amid Ongoing Protests and Public Outcry

By Staff, Agencies

Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vu?evi? resigned on Tuesday after months of widespread protests sparked by a deadly awning collapse in November that killed 15 people.

The incident, which critics attribute to government corruption, has fueled public anger and demands for accountability.

Vu?evi?’s resignation followed President Aleksandar Vu?i?’s announcement on Monday of plans for an "urgent and extensive reconstruction of the government" in response to ongoing strikes by university students.

However, Vu?evi? stated that his decision to step down was prompted by reports of violent attacks on protesting students in Novi Sad, the northern regional capital.

On Monday night, a 23-year-old woman was severely injured and hospitalized after being attacked by unidentified assailants wielding baseball bats, according to domestic media.

Vu?evi? emphasized the need for the government to demonstrate "the highest level of responsibility" and announced his resignation to avoid further escalating tensions in society.

The protests, which have become the most significant challenge to the ruling Serbian Progressive Party [SNS] in years, intensified on Monday as demonstrators blockaded a key traffic intersection in Belgrade.

Farmers on tractors and thousands of citizens joined the 24-hour blockade, amplifying calls for accountability and reform.

President Vu?i?, alongside Vu?evi? and Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabi?, urged dialogue with the students during a press conference on Monday, stressing the need to reduce tensions.

“Any kind of crisis poses a serious problem for our economy,” Vu?i? said. “Such a situation in society is not good for anyone.”

In addition to Vu?evi?’s resignation, Novi Sad Mayor Milan ?uri? is also expected to step down on Tuesday.

Vu?evi?, who previously served as mayor of Novi Sad from 2012 to 2022, has been a central figure in the ongoing political turmoil.

The protests and subsequent resignations highlight growing public dissatisfaction with the government and its handling of the tragic incident, as well as broader concerns about corruption and accountability in Serbia.