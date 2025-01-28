Intense Fighting in DRC Leaves Streets Littered with Bodies, Hospitals Overwhelmed

By Staff, Agencies

Heavy clashes between M23 rebels and Congolese government forces in the eastern city of Goma have resulted in numerous casualties, with many dead bodies left on the streets and hospitals struggling to cope with the influx of wounded.

On Monday, M23 fighters, who the United Nations claims are backed by Rwanda, entered Goma and declared control of the strategic city. This marks a significant setback for the Congolese army and a major escalation in the long-standing conflict that has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced millions in the region.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s [DRC] Rural Development Minister, Muhindo Nzangi, stated that the Congolese army still controls 80 percent of Goma, with Rwandan troops reportedly positioned on the city’s outskirts or across the border.

Hospitals in Goma are overwhelmed, treating hundreds of patients with gunshot, mortar, and shrapnel wounds. At least 17 people were killed on Monday, with hospital sources reporting 367 wounded. Civil society groups and NGOs estimate the death toll at 25, with 375 injured.

Heavy small arms and mortar fire continued in the streets on Tuesday, where many bodies remained uncollected. The World Food Program has paused food assistance activities in and around Goma, raising concerns about potential shortages.

The fighting has forced thousands to flee the city, which serves as a key hub for humanitarian aid in the region. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced since the start of the year, adding to the 3 million displaced in eastern DRC last year.

South Africa confirmed that three of its soldiers were killed in the clashes on Monday, bringing the total number of its fatalities in the past week to 13.

M23, or the March 23 Movement, is one of many armed groups operating in eastern DRC, vying for control of mineral-rich areas. The group, composed of Tutsi fighters, claims to defend the rights of the DRC’s Tutsi minority. It first emerged in 2012 after a faction of the Congolese army broke away, citing mistreatment.

The DRC government and the UN accuse Rwanda of supporting M23 with troops and weapons to gain control over eastern DRC’s resources. Rwanda denies these allegations and accuses the DRC of harboring anti-Rwandan rebel groups.

As the crisis deepens, the African Union’s Peace and Security Council and the UN Security Council are set to hold meetings to address the escalating conflict.