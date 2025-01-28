Canadian FM To Discuss US Tariff Threats with US

By Staff, Agencies

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said she expects to meet with the new US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in Washington on Wednesday to discuss the looming tariff threats from the United States.

On Monday, after a cabinet committee meeting on relations with the US, she said, "Our objective is to make sure that we prevent tariffs, and we believe that we can do so…We will continue to engage with different American counterparts. I will be heading to Washington to meet Marco Rubio on Wednesday."

Joly emphasized her confidence in the power of diplomacy, highlighting that discussions with US officials were ongoing behind closed doors, with specifics intentionally kept confidential.

She also emphasized that the Canadian government’s arguments had been positively received during initial discussions with Washington while acknowledging that challenges persisted due to the unpredictability of the new US administration.

US President Donald Trump recently issued a warning that the United States may impose a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico beginning February 1, unless decisive measures are taken to address illegal immigration and curb the influx of synthetic opioids into the country.