Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Canadian FM To Discuss US Tariff Threats with US

Canadian FM To Discuss US Tariff Threats with US
folder_openAmericas... access_time 14 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said she expects to meet with the new US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in Washington on Wednesday to discuss the looming tariff threats from the United States.

On Monday, after a cabinet committee meeting on relations with the US, she said, "Our objective is to make sure that we prevent tariffs, and we believe that we can do so…We will continue to engage with different American counterparts. I will be heading to Washington to meet Marco Rubio on Wednesday."

Joly emphasized her confidence in the power of diplomacy, highlighting that discussions with US officials were ongoing behind closed doors, with specifics intentionally kept confidential.

She also emphasized that the Canadian government’s arguments had been positively received during initial discussions with Washington while acknowledging that challenges persisted due to the unpredictability of the new US administration.

US President Donald Trump recently issued a warning that the United States may impose a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico beginning February 1, unless decisive measures are taken to address illegal immigration and curb the influx of synthetic opioids into the country.

 

Canada UnitedStates Tariffs

Comments

  1. Related News
Canadian FM To Discuss US Tariff Threats with US

Canadian FM To Discuss US Tariff Threats with US

14 minutes ago
Trump Orders Planning for US Version of “Iron Dome” Missile System

Trump Orders Planning for US Version of “Iron Dome” Missile System

3 hours ago
Maduro: Americans Violated Agreements, Tried to Destabilize Venezuela

Maduro: Americans Violated Agreements, Tried to Destabilize Venezuela

3 hours ago
Trump Seeks to Clean out Gaza, Force Palestinians to Move to Egypt, Jordan!

Trump Seeks to Clean out Gaza, Force Palestinians to Move to Egypt, Jordan!

4 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 28-01-2025 Hour: 01:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot