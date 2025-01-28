“Israeli” Minister Scraps EU Trip over Arrest Fears

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel’s” minister of so-called diaspora affairs Amichai Chikli has canceled his scheduled visit to the European Parliament in Brussels, amid fears of legal challenges facing “Israeli” forces and officials traveling abroad over Gaza war crimes.

The office of “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Monday, saying Chikli's trip was called off “due to specific security warnings and on the advice of security agencies.”

Chikli expressed his disappointment in a post on the X platform, stating, “It is unfortunate that the European capital, Brussels, has become an unsafe place for Jews and ‘Israelis’.”

Reports from the Kan public broadcaster suggest that the cancelation stems from worries about possible legal repercussions during his visit.

Belgian authorities clarified that Chikli would not be granted diplomatic immunity since his trip was not official, as pro-Palestinian activists might attempt to secure an arrest warrant against him.

In response, the Hind Rajab Foundation [HRF], a Brussels-based human rights organization, said Chikli's decision was an attempt to avoid “legal action,” asserting that they would continue their mission to “End Impunity.”

The organization noted that Chikli had previously issued a threatening message to HRF chairman Dyab Abou Jahjah on X which read, “Hello to our human rights activist. Watch your pager.”

Abou Jahjah condemned the move as “a blatant act of terrorism and incitement,” announcing plans to pursue legal action against Chikli.

Meanwhile, dozens of “Israeli” soldiers have reportedly deleted their social media accounts on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram prior to their upcoming trip to Brazil for the Rio de Janeiro Carnival scheduled for next month.

On Sunday, an unnamed “Israeli” soldier speaking to Israeli Channel 12 expressed fears that they could be detained by Brazilian authorities after complaints were lodged by Palestinian advocacy organizations.

The soldier recounted a previous incident where another “Israeli” military personnel was forced to flee Brazil through a complex operation to avoid arrest.