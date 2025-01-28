China Hails DeepSeek’s AI Triumph Over US Tech Curbs

By Staff, Agencies

The global shockwaves from DeepSeek’s release of a cost-effective artificial intelligence [AI] model have sparked widespread celebration in China, with many hailing the homegrown startup as a national breakthrough capable of reshaping history.

The excitement, which prominent tech figures like Marc Andreessen have dubbed “AI’s Sputnik moment,” began building in China even before global markets reacted to the implications of DeepSeek’s achievement.

Feng Ji, co-founder of Game Science and producer of the hit game Black Myth: Wukong, expressed his enthusiasm on Weibo, calling DeepSeek’s innovation “a technology achievement that can change a nation’s fortune.”

He celebrated the fact that such a groundbreaking advancement came from a purely Chinese company, reflecting a sense of national pride and optimism.

DeepSeek’s open-source AI model has been shown to rival or even surpass those developed by leading US tech firms, challenging long-held assumptions in Silicon Valley about the economics of AI development and the extent of America’s technological lead.

The announcement triggered a nearly $1 trillion sell-off in US and European tech stocks as investors reassessed the spending plans of major American companies.

For China, DeepSeek’s success represents a significant step forward in its efforts to thrive despite US-imposed restrictions on access to critical components for chips and AI.

However, challenges remain, as Chinese tech giants like Huawei Technologies Co. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. are still believed to lag behind industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. by several generations.

The enthusiasm surrounding DeepSeek is part of a broader trend of technological achievements that have bolstered Chinese citizens’ confidence in domestic innovation.

Recent milestones include Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro smartphone, which features an advanced locally produced chip, and the rise of social media platform Xiaohongshu.

Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the state-backed Global Times, praised DeepSeek for being the first Chinese startup to profoundly impact global industry expectations.

In a Weibo post, Hu noted that the company “shook the myth of America’s invincibility in high tech” and raised questions about the sustainability of the US model of massive investment-driven technological development.

For many Chinese citizens, DeepSeek’s defiance of US tech restrictions was particularly significant, especially amid ongoing pressure from the Biden administration and potential threats from Donald Trump.

One Weibo user commented that the US stock market downturn demonstrated the failure of Biden’s tech containment policies, including the ban on Nvidia’s export of advanced chips to China, adding that these measures had backfired, harming the US more than its intended target.

DeepSeek’s AI model also marked a novel experience for many Chinese users, who face restrictions in accessing advanced AI tools and software from abroad.

Social media platforms were flooded with awe-struck testimonials about the model’s ability to generate sophisticated essays, stories, and even provide personal advice, with some users likening it to a therapist or close friend.

One of DeepSeek’s responses went viral in China, showcasing its humility. When asked about the plunge in Nvidia’s stock, the AI model cited factors such as interest-rate expectations, high valuations, and industry competition, concluding that the decline “had nothing to do with DeepSeek.” This response, shared widely on Weibo, further endeared the AI model to its users.

DeepSeek’s success has become a symbol of China’s growing technological prowess and resilience in the face of external challenges, inspiring both national pride and global attention.