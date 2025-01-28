MP Fayyad To Al-Ahed: The Army, People, And Resistance Equation Surpasses All Political Debates

By, Mostafa Awada

Member of Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Ali Fayyad confirmed that the ceasefire agreement implementing period, which stipulates the withdrawal of “Israel” from the villages of South Lebanon within 60 days, has expired amidst the “Israel” position's reversal on Resolution 1701 and its executive applications, and amidst the international complicity and American conspiracy with the "Israeli" enemy.

In a statement to Al-Ahed news site, Fayyad said, "Today we are facing the original equation that confirms the efficiency of the Lebanese people in confrontation, alongside the positive and constructive role played by the Lebanese army during this period, not to mention, the effective role of the resistance in this fundamental bet."

"We are currently in a phase of redefining this creative equation that forms the stronghold of the guarantees our country and people need,” he stated.

He explained that the equation of the army, the people, and the resistance, which some are trying to undermine today, surpasses all the political discussions or debates taking place in the country.

In his statement, MP Fayyad stressed that the international guarantees, including political communications with the international community and the international committee tasked with supervising the implementation of Resolution 1701, have proven to be ineffective over the past 60 days.

He went on saying, "Thereupon, we returned to the original bet that reflects the actual reality and the positive stance that constitutes the final guarantee for our people and our homeland."

Fayyad emphasized that Lebanon today is on a new path, requiring a reassessment of the situation and the exploration of opportunities that can protect Lebanese sovereignty, provide security, and ensure the safe return of our people by the government, and we in Hezbollah have called for this.

Fayyad called through "Al-Ahed" for a serious pause to reassess the scene in light of this path paved by our southern people, who entered the southern villages without caring about the "Israeli" tanks or the firing on civilians.