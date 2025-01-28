Imam Khamenei: Gaza Exposes Zionist Weakness, Condemns US-Led Colonialism on Eid Al-Mab’ath Anniv.

By Al-Ahed News

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, met with a group of Iranian officials and ambassadors from Islamic countries on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Mab'ath on January 28, 2025.

During the meeting, Imam Khamenei delivered a powerful address, highlighting the resilience of Gaza and condemning the US-backed Zionist entity and the global forces of colonialism.

Imam Khamenei praised the resistance in Gaza, stating, "Gaza has brought the heavily armed and US-supported Zionist entity to its knees."

He emphasized that the steadfastness of the Palestinian people has exposed the fragility of the Zionist entity, despite its advanced weaponry and unwavering support from Western powers.

The Leader also addressed the broader global struggle against colonialism, asserting that "the world's super financial powers today dominate a number of Western governments, mostly perhaps the US government."

He elaborated, "The so-called cartels and trusts and the like are the ones who are planning all three stages of colonialism."

Imam Khamenei described modern colonialism as a system where financial elites control governments, exploiting nations' wealth, culture and identity.

He further criticized the United States, calling it "the complete embodiment of colonialism and arrogance," while noting that America itself is subjugated by global financial powers and underscoring the interconnected nature of modern imperialism.

Imam Khamenei warned that "evil forces are targeting the wealth, culture and identity of nations," urging Islamic countries to unite against these threats.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader addressed the resilience of Lebanon's resistance movement, Hezbollah, following the martyrdom of its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

He noted that both allies and adversaries believed the movement would be weakened or dismantled.

However, Imam Khamenei affirmed, "Hezbollah demonstrated that not only was it not eliminated, but its determination and motivation have grown stronger, enabling it to confront and stand firm against the Zionist entity."

His Eminence’s speech resonated with the ambassadors and officials present, who reaffirmed their commitment to resisting colonialism and supporting the Palestinian Cause.

The meeting concluded with a call for greater solidarity among Islamic nations to counter the influence of global financial powers and protect the sovereignty and dignity of oppressed peoples worldwide.

As the world marks Eid Al-Mab'ath, Imam Khamenei's words serve as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice and liberation.