The Bravery and Resilience of the People of South Lebanon

By Mohamad Hammoud

The people of southern Lebanon have demonstrated extraordinary resilience, matched only by the steadfast spirit of Gaza. With bare chests and unshakable resolve, they faced down the tanks of the "Israeli" army as it advanced toward their villages. Their homes lay in ruins, and the blood of martyrs soaking into the soil, yet, against all odds, they stood defiantly, refusing to bow to the occupier. Even as "Israeli" mercilessly forces fired on them, killing dozens of innocent civilians, they raised their heads high and reclaimed their land. The occupier could destroy their homes and fields, but they could never break their spirit or dignity. Their resilience is a beacon of hope—a testament to the unyielding strength of the human spirit.

"Israel's" Atrocities Long Before Hezbollah

The massacres committed by "Israel" in Lebanon began long before the creation of Hezbollah. Since its inception in 1948, "Israel" has carried out numerous atrocities targeting innocent civilians in Lebanon. The Houla Massacre of 1948, where "Israeli" forces executed dozens of villagers, and the indiscriminate bombings during Operation Litani in 1978 are just two examples. The Sabra and Shatila massacre in 1982, where "Israeli"-backed militias slaughtered thousands of unarmed Palestinian and Lebanese civilians, stands as one of the most infamous crimes under "Israeli" supervision. Later, massacres such as the Qana shelling in 1996, which killed over 100 civilians sheltering in a UN compound, further revealed "Israel's" disregard for civilian life.

These events, predating Hezbollah’s formation in 1985, expose a pattern of "Israeli" aggression against Lebanese civilians. While "Israel" often cites Hezbollah as a pretext for its military campaigns, the historical record shows that Hezbollah arose as a direct consequence of "Israel's" invasion and occupation of southern Lebanon. The violence inflicted upon innocent civilians fueled the very resistance that "Israel" now claims to fight.

A Defiant Resistance

Despite the destruction and loss, the people of southern Lebanon refused to surrender. Thousands returned to their villages, storming them with bare hands and unyielding determination. Even in the face of relentless bombings and the constant threat of violence, they reclaimed their homes and refused to abandon their land. The same communities that rebuilt their homes time and again, even after repeated bombings, remain determined to do so again, sending a powerful message: the occupier might destroy their buildings, but it could not crush their will.

This resilience was not limited to armed struggle. Just as they did in the past after each war, the people will cultivate their fields and rebuild their communities, defying every effort by "Israel" to uproot them. Their actions speak louder than words, proving that the power to resist occupation and reclaim dignity lies within the people themselves.

The Failure of the International Community

Throughout decades of occupation, the international community failed to protect the people of southern Lebanon. UN Resolution 425, passed in 1978, demanded "Israel’s" withdrawal from Lebanon, but it was ignored for over two decades. The United States, while wielding significant influence over "Israel," shielded its ally from accountability and rendered international resolutions meaningless.

This betrayal taught the Lebanese people a bitter truth: reliance on international guarantees was futile. Ceasefires and resolutions held no weight when powerful nations prioritized alliances over justice. The people of southern Lebanon understood that liberation would not come through diplomacy but through their own resistance and determination.

The Liberation of Southern Lebanon

In 2000, after years of relentless resistance, "Israel" was forced to withdraw from southern Lebanon. This historic victory was not the result of international pressure or UN resolutions but the consequence of sustained resistance by the Lebanese people and Hezbollah. It was a moment of triumph, proving that strength and resilience were more effective than empty promises from the international community.

The liberation of southern Lebanon is a testament to the power of unity and determination. It serves as a reminder that justice and freedom often require struggle, especially when facing an adversary supported by powerful allies.

Conclusion

The story of southern Lebanon is one of defiance, resilience, and unwavering courage. The people of the south faced unimaginable hardship but refused to abandon their land or their cause. They stood firm against the occupier, relying on their own strength rather than waiting for help from a passive international community. Their resistance not only forced "Israel" to retreat but also left behind a legacy of hope and strength for future generations.

This chapter in Lebanese history underscores the enduring human capacity to resist oppression and reclaim dignity, even in the face of overwhelming odds. It is a powerful reminder that true liberation comes from the determination of those willing to fight for their land, their freedom, and their future.