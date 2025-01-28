- Home
Trump Orders Planning for US Version of “Iron Dome” Missile System
By Staff, Agencies
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to begin planning a domestic missile defense system modeled after "Israel's" "Iron Dome".
The system, which "Israel" uses to intercept rockets, is intended to guard the US from ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced cruise missile threats.
The order directs the War Secretary to submit an implementation plan within 60 days, including the development of space-based interceptors. This initiative aims to counter increasingly complex threats posed by advanced missile technologies.
During his 2024 campaign, Trump promised to create a US version of "Iron Dome". However, critics point out that the "Iron Dome", designed for short-range threats, is not suitable for shielding against intercontinental missiles, which are the primary concern for the United States.
The executive order emphasized that "the threat from next-generation strategic weapons has become more intense and complex over the past 40 years," attributing this to unnamed adversaries developing advanced missile capabilities.
Trump, speaking at a Republican congressional retreat in Miami, highlighted "Iron Dome's" effectiveness in "Israel's" recent wars on the besieged Gaza Strip and Lebanon. “They knock down just about every one of them,” he said. “So I think the United States is entitled to that.”
