Maduro: Americans Violated Agreements, Tried to Destabilize Venezuela

By Staff, agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has revealed that over 200 mercenaries from over 25 nationalities planning to "Set the country on fire" have been arrested.

Maduro stressed that "the Americans violated the agreements and wanted to destabilize Venezuela," considering that the new president in the US would be a good opportunity to "build a new and profitable relationship between Venezuela and America."

Commenting on Palestine, the Venezuelan president expressed that the Palestinian people have been victorious, expressing hope that the ceasefire will be a "prelude to recognizing the independent Palestinian state."

In a public speech, Maduro emphasized his legitimacy, stating, "I was not inaugurated by the United States or any Latin American country, but by the will of the people." He reiterated his independence from foreign influences, declaring, "I am not an absolute ruler nor a servant of oligarchs or imperialists."

Maduro also addressed allegations of external conspiracies, claiming, "The country has defended itself against an American plot aimed at undermining Venezuela, and we emerged victorious in this confrontation."

He added, "Imperialism and oligarchy are in a state of disarray. We were not born to be traitors or weaklings."