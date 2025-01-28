300,000 Palestinians’ Return to Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip, which struggles to emerge from 15 months of ferocious "Israeli" war of genocide, announced that as many as 300,000 displaced Palestinians have returned home in the coastal sliver.

It stated that “Today, more than 300,000 displaced Palestinians from the southern and central governorates returned to the Gaza and northern governorates via al-Rashid and Salah al-Din streets.”

“This comes after 470 days of the genocide committed by the 'Israeli' occupation army,” it reminded, referring to the aggression that began in October 2023 and went on to claim the lives of at least 47,000 Palestinians and destroy the biggest part of the Palestinian territory.

The office, meanwhile, underlined that the returnees as well as those, who were already in Gaza, “urgently” required 135,000 tents and caravans, “as the destruction inflicted by the 'Israeli' occupation army in these areas has exceeded 90%.”

“We call on the international community, international and United Nations organizations, and Arab states to open the crossings and bring in essential supplies to shelter our dignified Palestinian people,” it said.