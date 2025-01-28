Trump Seeks to Clean out Gaza, Force Palestinians to Move to Egypt, Jordan!

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his desire to move Palestinians from Gaza to “safer” locations such as Egypt or Jordan, and said he would meet with “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington “very soon.”

The US president on Saturday floated the idea to “clean out” Gaza after more than 15 months of “Israel’s” aggression reduced the Palestinian territory to a “demolition site.”

Asked about those comments, Trump told reporters Monday evening on Air Force One he would “like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption and revolution and violence so much.”

“You know, when you look at the Gaza Strip, it’s been hell for so many years... there’s always been violence associated with it,” he said.

When pressed on what that would mean for a two-state solution, he said he would be meeting with Netanyahu “in the not-too-distant future.”

“He’s coming here to meet with me,” he said.

Trump has also held talks in recent days with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who have historically opposed displacing Palestinians.

“I wish he would take some,” Trump said of al-Sisi. “We helped them a lot, and I’m sure he’d help us.”

“As they say, it’s a rough neighborhood, but I think he would do it, and I think the king of Jordan would do it too,” he added.

Almost all of the Gaza Strip’s 2.4 million inhabitants have been displaced by the war that began on October 7, 2023.

A ceasefire underway is due to last six weeks, allowing the release of 33 captives held in Gaza against some 1,900 Palestinian detainees.

During this first phase, the terms of the second phase are to be negotiated, with the aim of freeing the last captive and bringing the war to a definitive end.

The final stage will involve the reconstruction of Gaza and the return of the bodies of the last captives who died in captivity.