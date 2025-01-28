Sheikh Qassem: ‘Israel’ must Withdraw, We Don’t Accept Extending Deal under Any Pretext

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem confirmed that "Israel" must withdraw from the border villages in southern Lebanon following the expiration of the 60-day deadline.

"We don’t accept any justification for a single day extension. We do not accept extending the deadline,” he declared.

Sheikh Qassem announced that Hezbollah acted wisely in electing President Joseph Aoun and forming the government "because we want a country and a government. We cooperated with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam. We are not the ones complicating the formation [of the government].”

His remarks came in a speech he delivered on Monday evening, in which he began by talking about the assassination of the head of the Western Bekaa region, martyr Sheikh Mohammad Hamadi, noting that “investigations are still ongoing to find out who the perpetrators are, and we suspect it was the Zionists.”

He pointed out that the victory of Gaza is a victory for the Palestinian people and for all the peoples of the region who supported it, and for all the free people of the world who backed it.

“The goals of the Al-Aqsa Flood were achieved, and ‘Israel’s’ project to destroy the Resistance and Hamas was crushed,” The Resistance Leader affirmed.

In parallel, Sheikh Qassem congratulated the Palestinian people and their resistance on the ceasefire; he also congratulated the partners in victory – the Islamic Republic of Iran, Yemen, and Lebanon. He thanked Yemen, which made sacrifices, Iraq, its people, its [religious] authority, and the Hashd [PMU], and Lebanon, which gave the Master of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Nasrallah.

His Eminence further stressed that the “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon and Gaza was supported by the United States and the West. “This aggression had no limits or regulations.”

He pointed out that America and "Israel" wanted to end the Resistance. "Israel" deployed five divisions, totaling 75,000 soldiers and officers to achieve this goal with excessive force and criminality. Hence, the Resistance confronted this aggression with legendary steadfastness and self-sacrificing mujahideen heroes.

“Everyone saw who the heroes of the Resistance are, and our people endured the great and many sacrifices,” His Eminence underscored, noting that “The Resistance emerged cohesive and strong, regained control, and worked to fill the vacancies within ten days. We regained our presence with this momentum that the Master of the Nation's Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, gave us.”

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary General emphasized that“The Resistance’s operations escalated, and the ‘Israelis’ were only able to advance a couple of meters on the front line due to the steadfastness of the Resistance fighters. Our displaced people were a support for the Resistance through their solidarity. The Lebanese people, in all the regions and from all sects, were loyal.”

He explained that “Israel” requested a ceasefire, and Hezbollah agreed with the Lebanese state. This is a victory.”

“The level of military preparedness by the Resistance over the years gave the impression that the Resistance can maintain a prolonged and decisive state of deterrence for the enemy. Our supporters did not expect that we would lose such a huge number of leaders in a short period of time,” His Eminence stated

Elaborating that “The enemy's intelligence capabilities, control over communications, AI, and the complete aerial blockade are among the driving factors behind the hits against us,” Sheikh Qassem disclosed that the part “is carrying out a thorough assessment of the events that took place in order to learn and draw lessons.”

His Eminence stressed that the Resistance remains decisive, possesses strong will, and the faith of those who believe in it.

“The Resistance is strong because it carries on despite the severe blows that it takes.”

He pointed out that Hezbollah “agreed to the ceasefire since the aggressor wanted it, and we were not the ones who had started the war to begin with. Additionally, we agreed to it since the Lebanese state took it upon itself to expel ‘Israel’ and defend the borders. This was an excellent opportunity for the state to carry out its responsibilities and examine its capabilities politically.

“We practiced restraint before the ‘Israeli’ breaches of the ceasefire agreement despite feeling very violated,” Sheikh Qassem underlined.

He pointed out that the sight of people returning on November 27 at 4:00 am to the south, Dahiyeh, and the Bekaa was a sight of victory, as victory celebrations spread throughout many regions. The Resistance fighters remained on the battlefield, with their heads held high.

“We were victorious because we stood strong, returned to our land, and the occupier will be expelled! The Resistance did not abandon the field, and it remains strong and firm,” Sheikh Qassem said.

He went on to say that the American sponsor of the agreement is the same sponsor of the "Israeli" crimes and did not play its role. However, we decided not to give any pretext. He pointed out that the Resistance decided at one point to respond to the enemy's violation of the ceasefire agreement, but we were “asked to be patient despite the humiliation that ‘Israel’ inflicted in revenge for its defeat and losses.”

He stressed that what is happening in Lebanon is proof that Lebanon needs the Resistance.

“There was a very violent campaign waged against us to portray the Resistance as defeated during the war, much of it was internal. Some may have had a heart attack because their dreams of defeating the Resistance did not come true.

“I say it loud and clear: the Resistance is victorious! It is victorious with the crowds of honorable people who flooded their towns and faced the enemy with nothing but their flesh and bones! Whoever has dignity stands up and marches to the front positions and are not frightened by their policies and American support for them.”

He affirmed that “‘Israel cannot continue occupying this land as long as the noble people who cannot be defeated exist.”

In addition, His Eminence also praised the trio – the army, the people, and the Resistance – that put an end to "Israel" and prevented it from reaching Beirut and the south of the Litani River.

Sheikh Naim Qassem also stressed the necessity of confronting "Israel" following the expiration of the 60-day deadline.

“We do not accept any justification for a one-day extension. We do not accept extending the deadline.”

Sheikh Qassem believes that “President Joseph Aoun cannot give ‘Israel’ a single gain, and no one in Lebanon will accept extending the aggression against Lebanon.”

“Any repercussions resulting from the delay in withdrawal are the responsibility of the United Nations, America, France, and ‘Israel’. The continuation of the occupation is an aggression against Lebanese sovereignty, and everyone is responsible for confronting this occupation: the people, the army, the state, and the Resistance. The Resistance has the right to take any measure deemed necessary before the occupation that continues to attack and refuses to withdraw. We decide the time, nature, and means of confrontation.”

Sheikh Qassem pointed out that "the national duo [Hezbollah and Amal] achieved the consensual presidential option by electing President Joseph Aoun. Without the participation of the duo, the president would not have been elected in this manner that expressed national unity. This is the national duo’s strength.”

Concerning the election of President Joseph Aoun and the formation of the government, he said, “we acted wisely because we want a country and a government. We cooperated with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam. We are not the ones complicating the formation. Things are going well between us, the premiere-designate, and the President, and there are no obstacles.”

Sheikh Qassim concluded by thanking the reconstruction committee, Jihad al-Bina Association, and the “Promise and Commitment” committee, stating that these three parties together recorded a great accomplishment in the housing and compensation file.