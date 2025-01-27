Islamic Resistance Fighters To The Most Honorable People: You Broke The ‘Israeli’ Enemy’s Will

By Staff

Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

O our people... O honorable people of God and the most honorable of people; today the will of determination rose within you and the will of the enemy was broken. You crossed towards your villages in defiance of his cowardly soldiers. On the walls of these villages, the enemy's targets were shattered and his tanks were burned at the hands of your sons, the Mujahideen in the Islamic Resistance.

The bodies of the martyrs planted in the soil today feel the sound of your footsteps and their pure souls hover around the flag that has not been broken. With this flag, you cross towards a victory that you were worthy of as you were worthy of all victories.

O our people…Your crossings yesterday and today before our steadfast eyes were that of confident conquerors.

Here, we bow our heads and offer the salute of arms, jihad and resistance to every mother, father, brother, sister, elder and young child, in the name of every Mujahid among us and in the name of the souls of the martyrs who watered the soil of the homeland with their blood.

Peace be upon you and upon your patience, loyalty as well as victory and blessings from Al-Mighty God. Praise be to God, The Lord of the Worlds.