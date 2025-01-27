Qassam Commander Martyred in ’Israeli’ Drone Strike on West Bank’s Tulkarm

By Staff, Agencies

A commander of the Gaza-based Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, has been martyred in an "Israeli" airstrike on the occupied West Bank.

Local Palestinian media reports said the Tulkarm commander, Ihab Abu Attiya, was martyred when an "Israeli" drone struck his vehicle near the camp in the Nur Shams on Monday.

Hamas in a statement confirmed that Abu Attiya had "ascended to martyrdom as a result of the occupation’s targeting."

The resistance movement said the strike was a “desperate attempt to eliminate the resistance.”

Hamas said, "The timing of the assassination, which coincided with the occupation’s intensification of its war in the West Bank, confirms that it will not bring it security and stability."

In a video recorded two days ago, Abu Attiya was seen while receiving the Palestinians released following the exchange deal with the "Israeli" entity.

An "Israeli" military raid is ongoing in the vicinity of Tulkarem camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

"Israel" has released a list of more than 700 Palestinian detainees, who are to be released under the deal. More than 230 detainees are serving life sentences and will be permanently sent to exile upon their release.

Hamas has said "Israel" was forced to "open the doors of his cells to our heroic prisoners,” after more than 14 months of "unprecedented brutal aggression that targeted every inch of Gaza in its barbarity."

Since the ceasefire took effect in Gaza, the entity has targeted the refugee camp of Jenin.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry said 26-year-old Abdul Jawad Yasser al-Ghoul, who was injured on January 21, succumbed to his injuries. His death has brought to 16 the number of those martyred in Jenin.