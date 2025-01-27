’Israel’s’ Ceasefire Violation Clear Example of War Crime: Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has denounced the "Israeli" entity’s new crime in targeting Lebanese citizens returning home after a fragile ceasefire deal.

In a statement on Monday, Baghaei said the "Israeli" entity violated the ceasefire agreement it reached with Lebanon several times over the past 60 days.

He added that "Israel’s" recent crime in targeting people, who were returning home at the end of the 60-day deadline, was the highest level of the regime’s lack of commitment and a blatant violation of human rights.

It also constituted a clear example of a war crime, noted the Iranian spokesperson, holding the United States and France as guarantors and observers of the ceasefire agreement responsible.

"Israeli" forces killed 22 people, including nine children and a paramedic, and injured 124 others in southern Lebanon when they opened fire on their homes.

The November 27, 2024 ceasefire agreement mandated "Israeli" withdrawal from Lebanon and the deployment of Lebanese soldiers in the south of the country for 60 days, ending on January 26.

Baghaei stated that the ongoing presence of occupying forces in southern Lebanon threatens the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Iranian Spokesman asserted that the UN Security Council, along with guarantors of the ceasefire agreement and UNIFIL, has a clear responsibility to end "Israel's" aggression.

He reiterated Iran’s full support for the Lebanese government, people, and resistance in the face of the "Israeli" entity's excessive demands and acts of aggression.

Baghaei praised the Lebanese people's bravery against the occupying entity and honored the martyrs, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.