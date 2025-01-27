Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Head of the Metula Council: Netanyahu Signed a Surrender Agreement with Hezbollah

Head of the Metula Council: Netanyahu Signed a Surrender Agreement with Hezbollah
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the Metula Council, David Azoulay, said that the residents of Kfarkila, Odaisseh, Khiam and other southern villages are the same ones who will renovate their homes and grow again and pose a threat to "Israel."

On Monday, the "Israeli" channel “Kan” quoted the head of the Metula Council, as saying that the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon is bad for “Israel,” indicating that the prime minister signed a surrender agreement in exchange for Hezbollah, which will return in force.

“The residents of Kfarkila, Odaisseh, Khiam and other southern villages will return, and they are the same ones who will renovate their homes and will rise again and carry out October 7 in the north,” he stressed.

For the second day in a row, residents of the south continue to return to their villages and towns, despite "Israeli" attacks.
 

Lebanon zionist entity ceasefire Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Head of the Metula Council: Netanyahu Signed a Surrender Agreement with Hezbollah

Head of the Metula Council: Netanyahu Signed a Surrender Agreement with Hezbollah

5 hours ago
“Israeli” Police Arrests Two Reservists for Spying for Iran

“Israeli” Police Arrests Two Reservists for Spying for Iran

8 hours ago
Major General Itzhak Brik: “Israel” Has Not Defeated Hamas

Major General Itzhak Brik: “Israel” Has Not Defeated Hamas

4 days ago
Pro-Palestinian Group Files War Crimes Lawsuits Against “Israeli” Soldiers

Pro-Palestinian Group Files War Crimes Lawsuits Against “Israeli” Soldiers

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 27-01-2025 Hour: 07:22 Beirut Timing

whatshot