Head of the Metula Council: Netanyahu Signed a Surrender Agreement with Hezbollah
By Staff, Agencies
The head of the Metula Council, David Azoulay, said that the residents of Kfarkila, Odaisseh, Khiam and other southern villages are the same ones who will renovate their homes and grow again and pose a threat to "Israel."
On Monday, the "Israeli" channel “Kan” quoted the head of the Metula Council, as saying that the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon is bad for “Israel,” indicating that the prime minister signed a surrender agreement in exchange for Hezbollah, which will return in force.
“The residents of Kfarkila, Odaisseh, Khiam and other southern villages will return, and they are the same ones who will renovate their homes and will rise again and carry out October 7 in the north,” he stressed.
For the second day in a row, residents of the south continue to return to their villages and towns, despite "Israeli" attacks.
