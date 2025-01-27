- Home
Iran Army Ground Forces Kick Off Offensive, Security Drill in Western Regions
By Staff, Agencies
The ground forces of the Iranian Army have held the first phase of an offensive and security exercise in the western part of the country.
The military drill was comprised of a fleet of 100 helicopters which was held in the Naftshahr region of the western Iranian Kermanshah Province’s Qasr-e Shirin Country on Monday.
The drill was attended by Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari.
The Army's Ground Force's first combat base in Kermanshah has received an overhaul and the addition of several helicopter models.
The copters had not been operational as they required the production and supplement of parts.
Brigadier General Karim Chashak identifies security, offensive, and mobile exercises for the Ground Force, including the 35th Special Forces Brigade, 55th Airborne Brigade, 181st Armored Brigade, Army Aviation, Electronic Warfare Battalions, and drones.
Chashak defined the goal of the drill as enhancing the forces’ readiness for countering any foreign threats against order and security in the country.
